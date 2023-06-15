Text size

BNY Mellon appoints Hong Kong CEO

By Bella Ding | 15 June 2023

BNY Mellon has named a new Hong Kong CEO to bolster its business in Asia Pacific. Francis Giglio has been appointed as Hong Kong CEO effective immediately, and will be responsible for advancing strategic priorities in Hong Kong. He will continue to fulfil his duties as global head of relationship management for depositary receipts alongside his new role at the US$1.9…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News