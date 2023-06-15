BNY Mellon has named a new Hong Kong CEO to bolster its business in Asia Pacific. Francis Giglio has been appointed as Hong Kong CEO effective immediately, and will be responsible for advancing strategic priorities in Hong Kong. He will continue to fulfil his duties as global head of relationship management for depositary receipts alongside his new role at the US$1.9…
BNY Mellon appoints Hong Kong CEO
By Bella Ding | 15 June 2023
