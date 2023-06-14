Asia Pacific is expected to surpass Europe as the world’s largest private wealth hub by 2026 as more general partners (GPs) are beginning to explore avenues for tapping the private wealth space, which has less exposure to alternative assets, according to a recent report. In terms of investments, the region has overtaken North America as the most active region for…
More GPs to tap APAC private wealth space by VC, private debt investing
By Bella Ding | 14 June 2023
