Text size

More GPs to tap APAC private wealth space by VC, private debt investing

By Bella Ding | 14 June 2023

Asia Pacific is expected to surpass Europe as the world’s largest private wealth hub by 2026 as more general partners (GPs) are beginning to explore avenues for tapping the private wealth space, which has less exposure to alternative assets, according to a recent report. In terms of investments, the region has overtaken North America as the most active region for…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News