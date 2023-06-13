Silverdale Capital has named a new senior manager to beef up its business development in Asia Pacific and North Asia. Benjamin Chang has taken on the role as head of business development APAC at the Singapore-based fund manager. He will manage the strategic business development among family offices and institutional investors to deliver risk-adjusted returns through its fixed income funds,…
Silverdale appoints new head of business development APAC to drive FO distribution
By Bella Ding | 13 June 2023
