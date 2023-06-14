Exclusive
BlackRock, Avaloq partner to supercharge private banks with tech power

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 June 2023
Photo by Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash

BlackRock and Avaloq have joined forces to bolster their investment technology solutions tailored for wealth managers and private banks. As part of the strategic partnership, BlackRock has decided to take an undisclosed minority stake in Avaloq, Asian Private Banker can exclusively reveal first. The deal will see Avaloq combining its core banking client relationship management and mobile banking services with…

