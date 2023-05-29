Text size

Capital Group boosts Hong Kong intermediary distribution team

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 29 May 2023

Capital Group has named a new head of financial intermediaries for Hong Kong, effective immediately. The US$2.3 trillion asset manager has appointed Angela Jin, who was most recently with PIMCO as head of private banking for Hong Kong. Based in Hong Kong, Jin will oversee the local financial intermediary sales team, lead its distribution strategy and develop existing relationships with…

