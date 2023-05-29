Exclusive
Ex-BoS Greater China market head returns to BNP Paribas WM

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 May 2023

A former Bank of Singapore Greater China market head will soon return to BNP Paribas Wealth Management, people familiar with the matter confirmed. Asian Private Banker can reveal that Louis Chan will join the French lender as managing director and market leader for the China team. He will be based in Hong Kong. Chan was most recently market head for…

