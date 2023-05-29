Exclusive
How is HSBC GPB doing in onshore China one year after “landmark” launch?

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 29 May 2023

In May 2022, HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) embarked on a journey exploring wealth opportunities across onshore China. At the time, the UK-based bank described the launch as a “landmark move in our ongoing efforts to further develop the Chinese market”. Asian Private Banker checked in with Jackie Mau in Shanghai, head of GPB, HSBC China, on the business’s…

