In May 2022, HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) embarked on a journey exploring wealth opportunities across onshore China. At the time, the UK-based bank described the launch as a “landmark move in our ongoing efforts to further develop the Chinese market”. Asian Private Banker checked in with Jackie Mau in Shanghai, head of GPB, HSBC China, on the business’s…
How is HSBC GPB doing in onshore China one year after “landmark” launch?
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 29 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
HSBC GPB launches family trust service for onshore China U/HNWIs
14 April 2023
Global asset managers get cold shoulder in China’s onshore wealth market
12 April 2023
Credit Suisse to launch wealth business in China in first half of 2023
8 March 2023
HSBC lured US$59bn in Asia wealth assets in 2022
21 February 2023
2023 will offer opportunities in IG bonds and China: HSBC GPB and RBC WM
6 December 2022
GBA’s wealthy ready to up WMC investments one year after scheme’s launch
28 September 2022
Julius Baer enters onshore China with new partnership
21 September 2022
HSBC GPB has a winning formula: Philip Kunz
23 August 2022
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
29 July 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022