Bank of Singapore to hire 100 RMs in ambitious AUM push

By Daniel Shane, editor | 3 July 2023

Bank of Singapore hopes to increase its AUM to US$145 billion and its number of RMs to 500 within two-and-a-half years by focusing on growth in family offices and Greater China, according to the private bank’s recently-appointed CEO. Speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Monday, Jason Moo laid out the private bank’s ambitious growth targets, which on the…

