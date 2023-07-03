Bank of Singapore hopes to increase its AUM to US$145 billion and its number of RMs to 500 within two-and-a-half years by focusing on growth in family offices and Greater China, according to the private bank’s recently-appointed CEO. Speaking at an event in Hong Kong on Monday, Jason Moo laid out the private bank’s ambitious growth targets, which on the…
Bank of Singapore to hire 100 RMs in ambitious AUM push
By Daniel Shane, editor | 3 July 2023
