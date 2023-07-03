Of all the market risks private bank strategists did not see coming in 2023, sharp drops in the Japanese and Chinese currencies may be the most jarring. The yen’s 10%-plus drop against the dollar so far this year confounds bets that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would finally be exiting quantitative easing. The yuan’s 5%-plus decline belies the conventional wisdom…
China capital exodus a wake-up call for private banks
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 4 July 2023
Related News
BlackRock, Avaloq partner to supercharge private banks with tech power
14 June 2023
Exclusive
Why India may be a safe haven for private banks in 2023
15 March 2023
Exclusive
Clients asking wealth managers how to relocate in wake of pandemic: UBP
14 February 2023
Adani crisis stress tests India’s private banks
9 February 2023
Exclusive
In the Year of the Rabbit, private banks are bullish on China
30 January 2023
How and when China may reopen: Three private banks have their say
7 December 2022
Exclusive
FSN Singapore 2022 – Fund selectors call for product innovation in China
13 September 2022
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
29 July 2022
Is the Fed turning dovish? Private banks and asset managers have their say
28 July 2022
Exclusive
Is China facing its ‘Lehman moment’? Here’s what private banks think
27 July 2022
Five China challenges for private banks in 2H2022
22 July 2022
Where now for beaten-down equities and bonds in 2H22? Private banks have their say
5 July 2022