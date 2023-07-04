A senior executive has left EFG Bank and joined a regional independent asset manager, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Rohit Punjabi, who was most recently executive director, global South Asia at EFG Bank, has joined Centrum International Services (Centrum) as managing partner. EFG Bank has confirmed his departure. Centrum is a wealth manager for HNW and UHNW clients in SEA and…
EFG global South Asia executive joins regional IAM
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 4 July 2023
Related News
HSBC WPB names ex-insurer CEO as South Asia head
23 May 2023
Former UBS market team head joins Swiss boutique private bank
10 May 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB makes senior appointment to beef up South Asia coverage
5 May 2023
Former Julius Baer executive director joins Hong Kong MFO
21 April 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names head of global South Asia
6 March 2023
Former HSBC private banking veteran joins US$3 billion IAM
30 January 2023
Ex-Matthews Asia regional distribution head joins investment boutique
19 January 2023
EFG Bank’s Global South Asia head resigns
17 November 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
27 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
UBP makes senior appointments to South Asia advisory
1 September 2022
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022