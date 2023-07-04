Text size

EFG global South Asia executive joins regional IAM

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 4 July 2023

A senior executive has left EFG Bank and joined a regional independent asset manager, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Rohit Punjabi, who was most recently executive director, global South Asia at EFG Bank, has joined Centrum International Services (Centrum) as managing partner. EFG Bank has confirmed his departure. Centrum is a wealth manager for HNW and UHNW clients in SEA and…

