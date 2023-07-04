Exclusive
Text size

“Another piece of the puzzle”: HSBC’s Siew Meng Tan on re-entering onshore India

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 July 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has officially re-opened its onshore operation in India in a bid to break into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Having exited the market in 2015 after a strategic review, the decision to re-enter demonstrates HSBC GPB’s commitment to becoming a leading wealth manager in Asia, according to Siew Meng Tan, regional head of…

