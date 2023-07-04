China’s sustainable future, together with opportunities arising from China’s re-opening, are the most significant trends among both onshore and offshore investors, according to Du Yi, senior investment manager, thematic equities, at Pictet Asset Management. Du explained why Pictet chose China A-shares for its first-ever single-market ESG fund. Du noted that the team is seeing potential in renewable energy, such as…
ESG 2.0: Investing in China’s sustainable future: Pictet AM
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 July 2023
