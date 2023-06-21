LGT Wealth India has announced senior appointments to bolster its investment offerings. Chirag Doshi joined the bank as CIO for fixed income and will report to Rajesh Cheruvu, CIO for LGT Wealth India. In his new role, he will spearhead fixed income investments and build debt portfolio management services strategies. Reporting to Doshi, Abhishek Modi has been named as director,…
LGT India adds senior investment specialists from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 21 June 2023
