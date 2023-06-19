Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has nabbed another senior banker from Credit Suisse, according to people familiar with the matter. Based in Singapore, Eleanor Lam joined the bank today as managing director and market head for Southeast Asia. She will report to her former counterpart at Credit Suisse, Johanes Oeni, who followed Jin Yee Young to the bank earlier…
Deutsche Bank IPB adds another senior banker from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 June 2023
