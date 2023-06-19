Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB adds another senior banker from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 June 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has nabbed another senior banker from Credit Suisse, according to people familiar with the matter. Based in Singapore, Eleanor Lam joined the bank today as managing director and market head for Southeast Asia. She will report to her former counterpart at Credit Suisse, Johanes Oeni, who followed Jin Yee Young to the bank earlier…

