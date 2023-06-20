Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 20 June 2023

The head of North Asia and CEO for Hong Kong at BNP Paribas Wealth Management Asia will depart from the bank soon, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Michael Yong-Haron, will soon leave the French bank after two-and-a-half years Asian Private Banker can confirm. Yong-Haron joined BNP Paribas WM in 2021 from Standard Chartered Private Bank where…

