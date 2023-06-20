Text size

Singapore now world’s most expensive city for HNWIs

By Bella Ding | 20 June 2023

As Singapore’s wealth boom continues, with sky-high rents and rising prices, it may come as no surprise that the lion city has topped the list of the most expensive cities for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) anywhere in the world. This is according to Julius Baer’s Lifestyle Index, which analyses the cost of a basket of goods and services which is meant…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News