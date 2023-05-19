Exclusive
Hong Kong’s residency for investment scheme a ‘golden opportunity’ for HNWIs

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 19 May 2023
Earlier this year, the Hong Kong government announced that it would soon relaunch its residency-by-investment scheme, allowing investors and their dependents to gain residency status by investing in local assets. While such schemes can offer the chance of relocation to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) willing to make local investments, navigating such schemes requires careful planning, says Jennifer Lai of DL Holdings…

