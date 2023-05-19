Private bankers and asset managers across Asia Pacific think that fixed income will be the top-performing asset class for the rest of 2023, according to a new poll conducted by APB Pulse. Of the responses to our debut APB Pulse survey, across both our website and LinkedIn, almost 42% of those who took part forecasted that fixed income would outperform…
Cash is trash. But which asset do private bankers think will outperform in 2023?
By Daniel Shane, editor | 19 May 2023
