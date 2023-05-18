Exclusive
Text size

CIO Insight – Cautious investors have a new problem to worry about

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 May 2023

If geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and a US debt crisis were not enough for investors to deal with already, they have one more thing to weigh on their nerves: confusing economic data. That is according to Daniel Murray, deputy CIO and head of research at EFG Bank. “As we transition from one stage of the economic cycle to the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News