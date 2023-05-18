If geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and a US debt crisis were not enough for investors to deal with already, they have one more thing to weigh on their nerves: confusing economic data. That is according to Daniel Murray, deputy CIO and head of research at EFG Bank. “As we transition from one stage of the economic cycle to the…
CIO Insight – Cautious investors have a new problem to worry about
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
MarketAxess: Investors still cautious on AT1 following Credit Suisse selloff
12 May 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse on the bright spots in new era of fixed income
12 May 2023
CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China
28 April 2023
CIO Insight – Asia’s wealthy eye “major pivot” to traditional fixed income
21 April 2023
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse collapse heralds “confidence crisis”
30 March 2023
CIO Insight – Standard Chartered: Beware of SVB fallout
16 March 2023
CIO Insight – Xavier Baraton on why 2023 will be driven by fundamentals and yield
2 March 2023
CIO Insight – No better China entry point than now: Deutsche Bank IPB
16 February 2023
CIO Insight – How should private bank clients play the China re-opening?
2 February 2023
Investing in China is about climbing a “wall of worry”: Justin Thomson of T. Rowe Price
25 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity
19 May 2022