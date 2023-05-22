Exclusive
Time to invest in unloved Asia high yield again? abrdn thinks so

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 22 May 2023

While Asia high yield has long been a favourite asset class among the region’s U/HNWIs, a sharp rise in defaults among China’s real estate sector in recent years has shaken that conviction to the core. However, UK-based asset manager abrdn believes 2023 is the perfect time to wade in to this beaten down market and launch an Asia high yield…

