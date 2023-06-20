Exclusive
Text size

Wealth preservation top priority for HK, SG’s affluent, study finds

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 June 2023

Amid a challenging environment of inflationary pressures and a rising cost of living, wealth preservation is the top priority for affluent individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore, a study revealed on Wednesday. Titled Accelerating the Wealth Journey – From Stability to Abundance, the study, conducted by St James’s Place (SJP), a UK-headquartered wealth manager with over £148 billion in AUM, surveyed…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News