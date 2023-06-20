Amid a challenging environment of inflationary pressures and a rising cost of living, wealth preservation is the top priority for affluent individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore, a study revealed on Wednesday. Titled Accelerating the Wealth Journey – From Stability to Abundance, the study, conducted by St James’s Place (SJP), a UK-headquartered wealth manager with over £148 billion in AUM, surveyed…
Wealth preservation top priority for HK, SG’s affluent, study finds
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 June 2023
Related News
How CITIC Securities broke into wealth management
31 May 2023
Saxo Market’s Ken Shih: From trading to wealth platform
15 May 2023
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions brings flagship infra strategy to Japan wealth market
11 May 2023
J.P. Morgan PB looks to unlock women’s wealth potential
24 April 2023
Exclusive
Former Credit Suisse wealth planner returns to UBS
28 March 2023
Exclusive
ESG education top priority for Singapore’s regulators
1 March 2023
Leo Wealth opens Singapore shop by latest IAM acquisition
18 January 2023
How Hong Kong’s affluent investors are tackling inflation and volatility
13 December 2022
Exclusive
‘Crash, what crash?’ Asia-Pacific HNWIs still keen on crypto, study finds
7 December 2022
UBS targets GBA affluent market with “unique” new digital platform
26 October 2022
Exclusive
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022