How CITIC Securities broke into wealth management

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 31 May 2023

Chinese investment bank CITIC Securities (CITICS), which has traditionally focused on equity brokerage and transactional services, has been pushing further into wealth management and is looking to hire more fund specialists to serve its U/HNW clients. When Matthew Chan, head of product and investment solutions, joined the bank in 2018 its wealth management business was still developing. “We have been…

