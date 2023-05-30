HSBC GPB expects Asia to drive global growth in H2 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) believes Asia will be a strong driving force for global GDP growth in H2 2023, with Asia’s equity and credit valuations being more attractive than its global peers. HSBC has upgraded its forecast for China’s 2023 GDP growth from 5.6% to 6.3% in consideration of China’s stronger-than-expected Q1 performance, according to Fan Cheuk Wan,…