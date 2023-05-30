Exclusive
Music royalties strike a chord with Asia’s wealthy

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 May 2023
Photo by Erik Mclean on Splash

In tune with the rise of streaming platforms, Asia is witnessing increasing interest among HNWIs for private equity investments in music royalties. While music royalties as an asset class is still at a nascent stage in Asia, the driving forces behind this momentum are threefold, blackx CEO Tan Chee Meng told Asian Private Banker. Firstly, the exponential growth of streaming…

