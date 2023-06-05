Smart money is heading to global equity strategies. But are U/HNWIs, with their recent preference for cash and fixed income, ready to jump in? “We’ve seen some institutional investors and DPM or model portfolio investors adding to equity allocations, while private wealth on the advisory side is not yet following en masse. They are still favouring a balanced portfolio with…
Are U/HNWIs ready to follow smart money into equity?
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 June 2023
Related News
Fidelity International: Wealthy clients are ready to invest in China again
25 April 2023
Exclusive
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
How do PBs make money in China in 2023? Focus on valuation and wealth creation
19 December 2022
Asia’s HNWIs are flocking to PE. That’s benefiting this tech-savvy company
28 October 2022
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
Exclusive
Climate change opportunities bright spot for U/HNWIs as PE market stumbles
10 October 2022
GBA’s wealthy ready to up WMC investments one year after scheme’s launch
28 September 2022
Neuberger Berman on the strategies U/HNWIs choose to blunt inflation
23 August 2022
Exclusive
U/HNWIs drawn to reduced risk of diversified thematic strategies
12 August 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
HNWIs like the institutional way of managing money: PGIM CEO
14 July 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022