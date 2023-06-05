Barclays Private Bank Singapore has made two new senior appointments to bolster its offering in Southeast Asia. Tom Road has joined the Singapore office as deputy head for Barclays Private Bank, Singapore. He will report to Evonne Tan, head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore. In his new role, Road is responsible for UHNWIs and global family offices in Singapore, and…
Barclays Private Bank adds senior hires to beef up Singapore office
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 June 2023
