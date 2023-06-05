UBS expects to complete its takeover of Credit Suisse as early as 12 June 2023, according to an announcement from the bank on Monday. Upon completion, Credit Suisse shares and American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding…
UBS expects to finalise Credit Suisse merger by next week
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 June 2023
