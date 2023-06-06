Online wealth platform Endowus is partnering with wealthtech Allfunds to bring investors access to investment products on Allfunds’ platform. This latest partnership, announced on Tuesday, will enable Endowus to curate and onboard investment funds from a large universe of fund houses available on the Allfunds platform, bypassing the need to negotiate individual distribution agreements with each fund manager. Targeting mass…
Endowus expands fund offering with Allfunds partnership
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 6 June 2023
Related News
UBS-backed US$4bn wealth tech platform launches in Hong Kong
26 April 2023
Endowus names industry veteran to lead investment office
14 March 2023
Endowus to offer Bridgewater hedge funds after Amundi tie-up
7 February 2023
Endowus partners iCapital to expand alts offerings for wealthy clients
17 January 2023
Exclusive
Citi PB expands GBA offering with new appointment
13 December 2022
Exclusive
Endowus focuses on institutional-level solutions for individuals: founders
24 November 2022
Endowus links up with Carret Private and Lumen to expand WM services
17 October 2022
iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up
5 October 2022
Julius Baer enters onshore China with new partnership
21 September 2022
Indosuez WM expands Asia team with three more hires
11 August 2022
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
29 July 2022
Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients
4 July 2022