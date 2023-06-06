Text size

Endowus expands fund offering with Allfunds partnership

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 6 June 2023

Online wealth platform Endowus is partnering with wealthtech Allfunds to bring investors access to investment products on Allfunds’ platform. This latest partnership, announced on Tuesday, will enable Endowus to curate and onboard investment funds from a large universe of fund houses available on the Allfunds platform, bypassing the need to negotiate individual distribution agreements with each fund manager. Targeting mass…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News