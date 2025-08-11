Clients making only “minor adjustments” as US trades stay active: UBP’s Paras Gupta

With market uncertainty emanating from the US continuing to rattle private wealth investors, the obvious question is, where have the fund flows been going? Well, according to UBP’s Paras Gupta, markets have proven remarkably resilient, and US trades are still very much alive. “We haven’t seen significant shifts in client flows, which reflect this uncertainty. We have seen minor adjustments…
