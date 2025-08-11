SPD Bank launches wealth management platform in Hong Kong

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) has launched a global wealth management platform in Hong Kong as part of its internationalisation strategy, providing cross-border investment, asset allocation and wealth succession services. Under the joint efforts of SPD Bank Hong Kong, SPDB International, and Shanghai Trust, the SPDB Global Wealth Management Platform focuses on “family wealth, family lineage, and family business,”…
