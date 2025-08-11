Text size

SPD Bank launches wealth management platform in Hong Kong

By Amelia Bo | 11 August 2025
SPD Bank in the Pudong district of Shanghai.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) has launched a global wealth management platform in Hong Kong as part of its internationalisation strategy, providing cross-border investment, asset allocation and wealth succession services. Under the joint efforts of SPD Bank Hong Kong, SPDB International, and Shanghai Trust, the SPDB Global Wealth Management Platform focuses on “family wealth, family lineage, and family business,”…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News