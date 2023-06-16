Yves Bonzon observes that investors often spend far too much time trying to time the market to capitalise on favourable weeks or years while avoiding the unfavourable ones. Regrettably, this approach fails to align with the nature of the market because evidence strongly indicates that timing the market erodes value over time. After 37 years in the private wealth management…
It’s about time in the market, not timing the market: Julius Baer’s Yves Bonzon
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 16 June 2023
