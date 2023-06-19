Exclusive
J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Southeast Asia head resigns

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 June 2023

J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s (J.P. Morgan PB) head of Singapore and Southeast Asia has stepped down from his position, according to people familiar with the matter. James Wey will stay on at J.P. Morgan PB until September. Asian Private Banker was unable to determine Wey’s next move. Paul Thompson, head of Hong Kong and the Philippines (HKP) for J.P. Morgan…

