UBS has revised its China 2023 GDP growth forecast due to a slower-than-expected economic recovery on the back of disappointing consumer data. UBS cut its GDP forecast from 5.7% to 5.2%, as China’s economic recovery fell short of expectations in May. Retail sales only grew 12.7% YoY, despite an end to China’s harsh COVID lockdown measures, while real estate sales…
UBS downgrades China GDP forecast amid disappointing economic recovery
By Bella Ding | 16 June 2023
