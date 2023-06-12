Text size

Julius Baer hires UBS veteran as Southeast Asia team head

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 June 2023

Julius Baer has hired a new team head for Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Stacy Wong has joined the bank with a focus on strengthening the Indonesian market as Julius Baer continues to bolster its Southeast Asia presence. She will report to Yang Vi Sun, group head of Southeast Asia. Before joining Julius…

