Are Credit Suisse bankers ready to join the “new UBS”?

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 June 2023

UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse, according to an announcement on Monday. The completion unites the two former rivals to become the largest wealth manager in the world. UBS will now manage two separate parent banks: UBS and Credit Suisse, with each institution continuing to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients, and deal with counterparties….

