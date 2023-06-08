Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB)’s head of Asia has decided to leave the German lender after taking up the role less than six months ago, and will join UBS very soon, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Jin Yee Young, the former Credit Suisse veteran who joined the German lender in January this year, has decided…
Jin Yee Young to join UBS soon replacing August Hatecke
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 8 June 2023
