Schroders granted operating licence in mainland China

By Bella Ding | 8 June 2023

Schroders has been granted a licence to operate in mainland China, according to an announcement on Thursday. The public fund licence, granted by China’s securities watchdog the China Securities Regulatory Commission, permits Schroders to provide onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients. The British multinational will function as a wholly foreign-owned public…

