Schroders has been granted a licence to operate in mainland China, according to an announcement on Thursday. The public fund licence, granted by China’s securities watchdog the China Securities Regulatory Commission, permits Schroders to provide onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients. The British multinational will function as a wholly foreign-owned public…
Schroders granted operating licence in mainland China
By Bella Ding | 8 June 2023
Related News
Exclusive
How Fidelity plans to crack mainland China’s US$4 trillion fund market
7 June 2023
Exclusive
How a US$400bn investor captures local alpha in China’s wealth market
24 April 2023
Neuberger Berman looks to crack China wealth market with first fund launch
22 March 2023
Fidelity International to launch first mutual fund in China
3 March 2023
J.P. Morgan AM makes big step in onshore China business
20 January 2023
Schroders gets green light to establish China fund company
16 January 2023
Fidelity becomes third foreign asset manager to run mutual funds in China
12 December 2022
Neuberger Berman receives green light to run mutual fund business in China
28 November 2022
Schroders unveils new Asia Pacific leaders to propel regional ambitions
15 November 2022
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
20 October 2022
Franklin Templeton hires China head to drive expansion
10 August 2022
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
29 July 2022