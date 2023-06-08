Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Asian companies are cracking the climate code: MSCI

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 June 2023

Chitra Hepburn is seeing a significant number of Asian companies proactively disclosing their carbon emissions. And this trend can be attributed to a combination of regulatory requirements and a genuine belief that transparency will help to garner support from investors and consumers. While Europe has emerged as a frontrunner in disclosure practices, “following that is a whole sphere of APAC…

