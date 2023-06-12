DBS Private Bank (DBS PB) has launched a new multi-family office offering that leverages Singapore’s flexible Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure, called the DBS Multi-Family Office Foundry VCC (DBS MFO). The new structure offers an alternative option for affluent families to manage their wealth in Singapore, without having to establish their own single-family office (SFO). Through DBS MFO, clients will…
DBS PB launches VCC-structured multi-family office
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 12 June 2023
