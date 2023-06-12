Credit Suisse’s current head of wealth management for APAC will soon take on a new strategic role at the new combined entity, according to an internal memo sent by UBS wealth chief Iqbal Khan. Effective 3 July, Benjamin Cavalli will move back to Singapore and take on a new role as the head of Global Wealth Management (GWM) strategic clients,…
Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli to take on new role at UBS
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 June 2023
