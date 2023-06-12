Text size

Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli to take on new role at UBS

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 June 2023
Benjamin Cavalli

Credit Suisse’s current head of wealth management for APAC will soon take on a new strategic role at the new combined entity, according to an internal memo sent by UBS wealth chief Iqbal Khan. Effective 3 July, Benjamin Cavalli will move back to Singapore and take on a new role as the head of Global Wealth Management (GWM) strategic clients,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News