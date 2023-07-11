The following is an excerpt from Asian Private Banker’s Bottom Line newsletter – an essential rundown of all of the past week’s essential news and views on the region’s private banking industry. Bottom Line is available to all APB subscribers. During frequent conversations with private bank CEOs, this editor has lost count of the number of times regional leaders bring…
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Bank of Singapore readies hiring spree
By Daniel Shane, editor | 11 July 2023
Related News
Bank of Singapore to hire 100 RMs in ambitious AUM push
3 July 2023
Former Credit Suisse senior banker to join Bank of Singapore soon
14 June 2023
Bottom Line: The most wanted woman in private banking
12 June 2023
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
22 May 2023
Bank of Singapore nabs ex-Credit Suisse veteran as team head
12 May 2023
New kid on the block MFO set for hiring spree in quest to tap Asia’s rich
4 May 2023
Farro Capital continues hiring spree with senior advisor appointment
12 April 2023
Ex-UBP Singapore head joins Bank of Singapore as Middle East CEO
28 March 2023
Exclusive
US$22bn AUM Chinese wealth manager on HK, SG hiring spree
28 March 2023
Bank of Singapore CEO announces retirement
16 December 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
24 August 2022