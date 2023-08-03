Exclusive
EFG adds senior APAC private bankers from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 August 2023

EFG has made a slew of new hirings for Hong Kong and Singapore, including a Greater China team from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Hong Kong In Hong Kong, Philip Cheung has joined the Swiss pure play as Greater China market group head, reporting to David Louie, Hong Kong CEO. Cheung came from Credit Suisse, where he was…

