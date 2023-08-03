Few inflection points pose a greater risk for the global financial system than the Bank of Japan (BOJ) ending 23 years of quantitative easing (QE). The BOJ didn’t go that far on July 28. But the move by Governor Kazuo Ueda to let 10-year bond yields top 0.5% telegraphed a coming shift with big implications for asset markets and private bank portfolios…
The market-shaking move that could shape private bankers’ 2023
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 3 August 2023
