Exclusive
Text size

CIO Insight – Is the US facing another dot-com meltdown? abrdn urges caution

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 4 August 2023

High valuations among US tech stocks are reminiscent of the 1990s dot-com bubble, warned Peter Branner, CIO at abrdn, who told Asian Private Banker that investors need to take extra caution when evaluating individual companies. “Most asset classes had done really poorly during 2022. It was probably the worst investment year for a long time. For this year, what you…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News