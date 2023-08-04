Fidelity International has appointed a new chief sustainability officer to support its ESG efforts, the firm said on Friday. Jenn-Hui Tan will take on this newly created position, responsible for overseeing the implementation of sustainable approaches in both corporate operations and client services, including investment management, advisory and personal investment platform services, and retirement solutions. He will also be in…
Fidelity International names new chief sustainability officer
By Bella Ding | 4 August 2023
