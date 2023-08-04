Indosuez WM to acquire stake in €71bn Belgian boutique investment house

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Degroof Petercam, a Belgian investment house with €71 billion (US$78 billion) in client assets. The transaction will be carried out in partnership with Degroof Petercam’s core shareholder, CLdN Group, which will retain a 20% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to complete in 2024, subject to…