Exclusive
Text size

Why Chinese wealth clients need to “change their mindset”

7 August 2023
Cityscape of Guangzhou

With rising wealth in China, Hefeng Family Office is aiming to offer international best practices in a way that is suitable to mainland investors, Leon Liu, partner at the multi-family office, told Asian Private Banker. Although China has significant wealth, local investors have some catching up to do with investment philosophy and methodology, as well as with establishing a framework…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News