Why Chinese clients prefer jumbo life insurance

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 31 July 2023

Mainland Chinese UHNW clients prefer ‘jumbo’ life insurance, also known as universal life insurance, due to its immediate leverage and minimal costs while maintaining liquidity, Shirley Shen, CEO of DL Emerald, a Hong Kong-based licensed insurance broker that serves family office clients, told Asian Private Banker. “Jumbo life insurance policies serve as the cornerstone and fundamental firewall for UHNW families’…

