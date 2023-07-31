Exclusive
Text size

New UBS org chart: but where are the Credit Suisse bankers?

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 31 July 2023

A number of Southeast Asia-based Credit Suisse managing director-level bankers have been left off a new regional organisation chart or handed less senior job titles, according to an internal document seen by Asian Private Banker, marking the latest personnel shake-up since the lender was rescued by rival UBS. Not appearing on the chart does not necessarily mean an individual is…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News