BNY Mellon IM reshuffles Asia leadership and distribution team

By Bella Ding | 1 August 2023

BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM), the US asset manager with US$1.9 trillion in AUM, has made three senior appointments to its Asia distribution team as it looks to bolster its offerings in the region. Clarence Chan was named CEO for Singapore on Tuesday, adding to his existing role as head of client solutions for APAC ex-Japan. He will…

